Kevin Chrisley Hurst, 38, Laurel Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2 a.m. March 5 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Raymond Gabriel Noyes, 30, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2 a.m. March 5 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Timothy Brian Hedrick, 42, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:48 p.m. March 7 and charged with theft. He has been released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Olivia Katherine Dilling, 30, Quarry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:58 p.m. March 7 and charged with theft. She has been released on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Glen Dale Shown III, 42, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:23 p.m. March 7 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, violation of parole and three counts of failure to appear. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $26,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Trevaughn Markezee Clark, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:13 a.m. March 7 and charged with unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Steven Bradley Hushour, 40, Stephens Creek, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:26 a.m. March 7 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Lettie Mae Kumaranatunga, 48, Bass Aly, Maryville
Jayden Latrele Henry, 20, Lindsay Street, Alcoa
Roger Craig White, 33, Tallassee
Shannon Andre Burchfield, 37, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville
