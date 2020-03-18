Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until April 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Andrew John Leona Compton, Chesney Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:23 p.m. March 17 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sabrina Christine Allen, 31, Chesney Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:24 p.m. March 17 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Quintton Deshaun Bing, 26, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:08 a.m. March 18 and charged with violation of a drug-free school zone act. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert Thomas Jones, 55, Danridge
• Stanley Bean, 42, Rocky Flats Road, Sevierville
• Thomas Adam Fife, 44, Young Avenue, Maryville
• James Edward Norman, 50, Rocky Top
