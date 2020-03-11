Arrests
• Austin Tea Yoakum, 24, Mascot in Knox County, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:41 p.m. March 10 and charged with theft. She was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Barry McRae, 54, Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:20 p.m. March 10 and charged with felony probation violation and criminal trespassing. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Christa L. Dyer, 40, Walland
• Marcus Allen Riddle, 50, Greeneville
• Rebecca Lynn Stinett, 34, New Block House Road, Maryville
• Cassandra Renee Diaz, 22, Fourth Street, Maryville
• Ryan Phillip Prevo, 25, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville
• Steven John Stone, 30, Holder Road, Maryville
• Jessica Lee Ann Muncy, 33, Louella Drive, Maryville
• Susanne Nichole Crowe, 35, Floyd Walker Road, Maryville
• Charles Geller Nichols, 22, Sorrel Drive Friendsville
