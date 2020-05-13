Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Michael Bryan Mowl Jr., 32, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:42 p.m. May 12 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,550 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Jackie Denise Lail, 29, Meadowland Lane, Louisville
• Rachel Lynn Evans, 37, Laurel Branch Road, Maryville
• Johnathon Scott Welch, 41, Lansdowne Lane, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.