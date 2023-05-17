Michael Gerald Kimball, 31, Kodak, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:16 p.m. May 15 and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, assault against a first responder and possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage while driving. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,500 pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 22 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jennifer Leann Lowery, 37, Strawberry Plains, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:28 p.m. May 15 and charged with vandalism and two counts of theft from buildings. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Bradley Scott Miller, 37, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, was arrested by members of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force at 12:48 p.m. May 15 and charged with felony evading arrest, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $14,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Charles Speed, 38, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:15 a.m. May 15 and charged with theft. He was being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Chase Bradley Hudgens, 36, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:11 a.m. May 15 and charged with violation of sex offender registration requirements. He was being held in lieu of a $75,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jairo Cortez-Sanchez, 33, Hepatica Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:53 p.m. May 16 and charged with driving without a license, use of stolen plates, domestic assault and theft. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jeffery Christopher Boling, 30, Bart Giffin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:30 p.m. May 16 and charged with evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending 9 a.m. May 22 and 9 a.m. May 23 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Jason T. Sudderth, 44, West Newcomen Street, Alcoa
Jackalyn Nicole Musolino, 40, Knoxville
Shelby James Jones, 24, Knoxville
Edward Huse Harbison, 58, Gillenwater Road, Maryville
