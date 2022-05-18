• William Montez Laron Hodge, 34, Rockford Boyd Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:45 p.m. May 14 and charged with criminal trespass, simple possession/casual exchange and tampering with evidence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patrick William Sumpter, 31, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:37 a.m. May 15 and charged with criminal trespass, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle Dewayne Miller, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:17 p.m. May 15 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Louis Johnson Jr., 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:47 p.m. May 15 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 19 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Andrew Perry Holland, 28, Jacob Drive, Walland
• Jason Wade Parrott, 46, Lenoir City
• Rodney Cooper Locke, 51, Juniper Avenue, Alcoa
• Johnny Lee Ray, 35, Philadelphia
• Terry Steven Jones, 51, Dandridge
• Aaron Dwayne Howard, 27, Corryton
• Joshua David Houser, 35, Knoxville
• Albert Dean Eddington, 48, Morristown
• Lexus Nichole Harris, 23, Madisonville
• Theondrell Alexander Williams, 48, Knoxville
• Ernest Lee Proffitt, 43, Telford Street, Alcoa
• Brandon Patrick McCoy, 39, Madisonville
• Ariel Alexander Scarbrough, 27, Pigeon Forge
• Crystal Denise Dunnings, 38, Victoria Lane, Alcoa
• Harold Lee Reagan, Garner Circle, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• James Anthony King, 37, Knoxville
• James Cleon Whitted, 36, East Newton Street, Alcoa
