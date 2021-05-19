Arrests
• Rachel Elizabeth Rule, 33, Kettering Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:16 p.m. May 18 and charged with theft. She was released on a $500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Christopher Sudderth, 50, McArthur Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:54 p.m. May 18 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Michael Dwayne Sustik, 42, Cureton Avenue, Maryville; also served with an arrest warrant from another county
• Randy Travis Hill, 30, Wilson Road, Maryville
• Dontae Lee Forsythe, 21, McMinnville
• Angela Christina Carpenter, 36, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville
• Katherine Blaire Reid, 34, Sevierville
• Jerry Eugene Crum, 43, South Old Sevierville Pike, Seymour; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Stacy Nicole Ridge, 40, Knoxville; also charged with two counts of violating pretrial release conditions
• David Michael Roberts, 41, Sevierville
• Jessica Lynn Thompson-Brown, 34, Gainesville, Florida
• Jackie Dakota Watkins, 26, Lenoir City
• Terrence Bowman Davis, 50, Big Springs Road, Friendsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.