Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Tommy Lee Fuller, 30, Rockford Cedar Street, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:26 p.m. May 19 and charged with felony violation of probation and failure to pay child support. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian Eugene Williams, 19, Wheeler Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:25 p.m. May 19 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry and intentional tampering vandalism. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Hubert McCants IV, 24, Bass Alley, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:18 p.m. May 19 and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs, violation of an order of protection and violation of probation. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 22, a 9 a.m hearing May 26 and a 9 a.m. hearing May 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher James Lewis, 24, Water Lily Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:55 a.m. May 20 and charged with three counts of theft of property. He was free on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amie Lynn Howell, 30, Water Lilly Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:56 a.m. May 20 and charged with three counts of theft of property. She was free without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
