Arrests
• Brenton John Emory, 35, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:32 a.m. May 25 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs and violation of probation. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 28, and on bonds totaling $70,000 on all other charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Danielle Starr McGuire, 38, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 9:39 a.m. May 25 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and possessing Schedule I drugs. She was being held on bonds totaling $55,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Beau Donovan Travis, 56, Falling Waters Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:47 a.m. May 25 and charged with theft of services and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terry Marcum Honeycutt, 56, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:30 p.m. May 25 and charged with possessing Schedule I drugs, introducing drugs into a penal facility, driving while license revoked, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation and failure to appear charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26, and on bonds totaling $7,000 on all other charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 26. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Beathea Stackhouse, 46, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:45 p.m. May 25 and charged with theft, possessing Schedule I drugs and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Thad Alexander Lundy, 22, Knoxville
• Cody Daniel Jones, 37, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Candice Lynn Adams, 47, Ogle Road, Seymour
• Lawrence Marion Aldridge Clarkson, 40, Knoxville
• Nicholas Alan Tauzell, 24, Philadelphia, Tennessee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.