Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Jessica Noel Everett, 33, U.S. Highway 411, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:41 p.m. May 26 and charged with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Curtis Lynn Woody, 52, Long Hollow Road, Maryville
• Robert Ray Reneau, 59, Grant Street, Alcoa
• Tanner Joseph Miller, 26, Skylar Drive, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.