Arrests
• Natalie Shai Baker, 21, Georgia, was arrested at 7 p.m. May 2 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft of property. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dwayne Lavelle Cooley, 49, West Broadway, Maryville, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. May 3 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Megan Carol Reynolds, 35, John Noah Myers Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Brian Delmas Langford, 54, Allendale Drive, Friendsville; also charged with violation of probation
• Adam Kent Daniel, 25, Blountville
• Robert Melvin Loge, 55, Russell Road, Rockford
• Kayla Leighann Davis, 30, Knoxville
• Shannon Nicole Hancock, 42, South Maple Street, Maryville; also charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Theodore Andrew Joyal, 23, Periwinkle Lane, Maryville; also charged with failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and cited on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt.
