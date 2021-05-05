Arrests
• Angela Danelle Little, 45, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:14 p.m. May 4 and charged with violating an order of protection. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Francisco Sarabia, 35, Duke Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:04 p.m. May 4 and charged with theft. He was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jaiden D. Mason, 25, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville
• Nicholas Alan Tauzell, 24, Vonore
• Nikki Jean Pratt, 38, Rafer Avenue, Maryville
• Brandy Nicole Westbrook, 30, Miser Station Road, Louisville
• Thomasa Ruth Haun, 59, Foch Street, Maryville
• Miles Wesley Holley, 38, Knoxville
