Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Zion Sanford, 21, South Linden Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:19 a.m. May 5 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. May 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Laron Henry, 30, Bell Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with domestic violence and felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. May 11 and 9 a.m. May 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alicia Nichole Sutton, 34, Level Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ernest Edwin Myers, 39, Light Pink Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:10 p.m. May 5 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released at 1:57 a.m. May 6 pending a 9 a.m. May 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Henry Bowen, 37, Level Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:07 p.m. May 5 and charged with possession of stolen property. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. May 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Alvin Lee Hill, 56, Thornhill Drive, Maryville
• James Dean Moore, 26, Red Hill Drive, Louisville
• Jasmine Brandler Vanover, 21, West Bell Street, Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.