Arrests
• Shara Lea Tripp, 38, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:27 p.m. Nov. 8 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is free on bonds totaling $2,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Noah Tye Nolen, 24, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 8 and charged with simple possession of heroin and simple possession of methamphetamine, plus he received a citation on a charge of speeding. During a search of Nolen after the traffic stop, an officer reported finding an Altoid container with what is believed to be 2.2 grams of meth and 0.42 grams of heroin. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Micheal Baker, 33, homeless, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:42 p.m. Nov. 8 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Allen Walls, 53, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:49 p.m. Nov. 8 and charged with burglary, simple possession of marijuana and public intoxication. While investigating a report that someone had taken a phone cord from a vehicle at Foothills Storage, 101 Roosevelt Drive, an officer reported seeing Walls walking nearby and shoving in his pocket something that turned out to be a phone cord. The officer reported smelling marijuana while driving Walls to jail and finding a bag with what appeared to be marijuana stuffed into the rear seat hinge after arriving at the jail. Walls was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Anthony Edward Jones, 54, Tellico Plains; also charged with violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction
• Chadwick Shane Mingie, 46, Cinema Drive, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction
• Amber Nicole Stanley, 33, Knoxville
• Darrell Gene Tipping, 50, U.S. 411 Highway South, Maryville; also charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor offense
• Colton James Palmer, 30, Highland Road, Maryville
• Brandon Joseph Palumbo, 29, Kodak
• Melinda Lee Carmichael, 27, Knoxville
• Anna Catherine Hydell, 56, Knoxville
• Sharon Lee Allred, 33, Knoxville
• Joey Ray Phillips, 51, Knoxville
• Gabriel Jordan Robinson, 20, Misty Mountain Drive, Maryville
• David Paul Stewart, 36, Knoxville
