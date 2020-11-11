Arrests
• Katherine Carlene Case, 46, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:43 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with two counts of theft. She was being held on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ricky Dale Runyon, 45, Vonore, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:51 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with theft and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cayce Marie Roberts, 31, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:59 a.m. Nov. 11 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), simple possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange (other). She was being held on bonds totaling $21,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Frank John Tobey, 31, Kingston; also charged with violation of probation and failure to follow rule of court
• John Steven Williams, 50, Knoxville
