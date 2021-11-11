Arrests
• Rodney Michael Goodell, 52, West Bell Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:53 a.m. Nov. 10 and charged with stalking. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Epsy Elvin Willard, 25, Robbinsville, North Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:12 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Damien Lynn Huckaby, 28, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:19 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with theft of property. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jenna Lynn Johnson, 35, John Anthony Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:31 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and six counts of failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Mitchel Dewayne Horton, 62, Knoxville
• Melissa Ann Rousse, 45, Knoxville
• April Dawn Satterfield, 41, Knoxville
• Tosha Marie Silcox, 36, Adkins Way, Louisville
• William Leonce Distefano Jr., 37, Cardin Lane, Maryville
• Angela Smalley Bright, 55, West Lincoln Road, Alcoa
