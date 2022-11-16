• David Judson Haworth, 53, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:50 p.m. Nov. 15 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alvin Eugene Beeler, 62, Graves Delozier Road, Seymour, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:28 p.m. Nov. 15 and charged with three counts of theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patricia Ann Wilson, Graves Delozier Road, Seymour, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 15 and charged with three counts of theft. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kameron L. Thomas, 24, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:43 a.m. Nov. 15 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Bythwood Nichols, 51, White Pine, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:55 a.m. Nov. 15 and charged with burglary and two counts of theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William G. Collins, 24, Morristown, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:49 a.m. Nov. 15 and charged with burglary and two counts of theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
