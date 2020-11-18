Arrests
• Noah Richard Stanley, 29, Wilton, Massachusetts, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:04 p.m. Nov. 17 and charged with driving on a suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lawrence Alan Moats, 43, Cates Street, Maryville
• Russell Allen Rizor, 55, El Cajon, California; also charged with driving on a revoked license, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.