Arrests
• Steve Anthony Nelson, 55, Glenmore Drive, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:52 a.m. Nov. 23 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Sarah Beth James, 34, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:16 p.m. Nov. 23 and charged with theft and simple possession. She is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Craig Eugene Warnack, 33, Kingston, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 23 and charged with evading arrest and reckless endangerment. He is being held in lieu of a $9,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Roy Allen Russell, 29, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:39 a.m. Nov. 24 and charged with criminal impersonation and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court for criminal impersonation. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 6 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court for violation of probation.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Terra Linea Patterson, 39, Oliver Springs
