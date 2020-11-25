Arrests
• Johnathan Shadrick Titlow, 36, Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:47 p.m. Nov. 24 and charged with theft of property and identity theft. He was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dewey Anderson III, 42, Knoxville
• Christopher Dell Winder, 31, Dandridge
• Daniel Chase Scalf, 24, West Hunt Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Desori Fawn Redman, 37, Light Pink Road, Louisville
• Quentin Lee Graham, 46, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.