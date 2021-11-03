Arrests
• Casey Lee Walton, 39, Trinity, Texas, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:52 p.m. Nov. 2 and changed with burglary. He is being held in lieu of $8,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob Ray Lane, 19, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:35 a.m. Nov. 3 and charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. He also received a citation on a simple possession charge and was charged with violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court on that charge.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cody Tyler Wilson, 29, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee; also cited on a charge of driving with a suspended license
• Scott Allan Snow, 38, Harriman
• Jade Leanna Delozier, 26, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Jonathan Page Miller, 36, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.