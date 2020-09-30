Arrests
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gerald Todd Cooper, 49, Cloverhill Road, Maryville
• Joshua Allen Tippens, 27, Virginia Drive, Maryville; also charged with violation of bail bond restrictions and violation of order of protection
• Travis John Wallin, 34, Loretta Drive, Walland
• William David Lane II, 41, Ocoee Drive, Maryville
• Jedediah Shane Sexton, 34, Maple Lane, Greenback
