Arrests
• Nicholas Heath Lovelady, 49, Venice Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:03 a.m. Oct. 19 and charged with violation of order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dwayne Edwin Willocks, 54, Farris Road, Maryville
• Daniel Ray Clayton, 34, Rhodwin Avenue, Maryville; also charged with failure to follow rules of court
• Roy Ray Herron, 34, Sevierville
• Brandon Patrick McCoy, 38, Madisonville
• Joshua Obadiah Earles, 40, Forest Avenue, Maryville
