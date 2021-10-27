Arrests
• Amanda Lynn Stukel, 34, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 25 and charged with theft of services. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lafashia Kashawn Diggs, 20, Chicago, was arrested by Maryville police officers at 11:34 p.m. Oct. 25 and charged with two counts of prescription fraud and two counts of forgery. She is being held in lieu of an $82,500 bond pending 9 a.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Zachary Roger Nelson, 33, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:34 a.m. Oct. 26 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberlee Keller Love, 40, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:34 a.m. Oct. 26 and charged with theft of motor vehicle. She is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnny Lynn Watts, 40, Larry Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 26 and charged with violation of sex offender registry requirements. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randall Arthur Myers, 56, Harvey Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:10 p.m. Oct. 26 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Lee Conrad, 34, Tallassee, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 26 and charged with possession of Schedule II and VI drugs and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of a $5,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sara J. Novak, 34, Knoxville
• Dylan Brennan Baker, 29, Jersey Way, Maryville
• Curtis Eugene Pridemore, 44, Correll Way, Greenback
• Terry Lee Moore, 39, Knoxville
• Jamauri D'Aarron Griffin, 23, Turnberry Lane, Maryville
• Justin Joseph Wilson, 26, Tallent Way, Maryville
• Cassandra Lynn Eichler, 37, Mascot
• Justin Tyler Russell, 34, Tyler Lane, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.