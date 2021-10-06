Arrests
• Eddie Eugene Shinlever, 57, McCosh Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 5 and charged with violation of order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Steven Louis Lanas, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:09 p.m. Oct. 5 and charged with theft. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Lamar Rockymore, 30, Jefferson Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:45 p.m. Oct. 5 and charged with violation of order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
