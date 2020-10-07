Arrests
• Christopher Lynn Brewer, 42, Old Glory Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:34 p.m. Oct. 5 and charged with three counts of delivery of Schedule II narcotics. He was being held on bonds totaling $105,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ruth Ann Banks, 47, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:52 a.m. Oct. 6 and charged with violation of an order of protection. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephanie Atkins Garner, 53, Berrywood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:12 p.m. Oct. 6 and charged with tampering with evidence, simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicholas Chad Phillips, 40, Borghild Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:39 p.m. Oct. 6 and charged with evading arrest. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Douglas Devault, 37, Morristown, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 6 and charged with delivery of Schedule I drugs, theft and failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $23,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 12 and hearings at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Judy Carol Burchfield, 56, South Hall Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:11 p.m. Oct. 6 and charged with three counts of possession of Schedule I drugs. She was being held on bonds totaling $105,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chrystal Danielle Braden, 35, Knoxville
• Matthew Douglas Houser, 49, Helton Road, Maryville
• Patricia Gail Justice, 32, Humphrey Way, Friendsville
• Leon Patrick Woodley III, 40, Sagebrush Way, Maryville
