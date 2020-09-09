Arrests
• Laura Kate Teaster, 29, Wales Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 3:15 a.m. Sept. 8 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on a $75,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Phi Nguyen, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:51 a.m. Sept. 8 and charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism. He was released on bond totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Lane Pecot, 28, Andrea Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:43 p.m. Sept. 8 and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cameron C. Flinn, 22, Mount Luke Road, Townsend, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 8 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $32,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carolann Marie Burris, 25, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 8 and charged with criminal impersonation and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange. She was being held on a $6,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lloyd Paul Adams, 39, West Franklin Street, Alcoa
• Keith Everette Buchanan, 37, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville
• Tyler Jacob Austin, 28, Griffin Road, Maryville
