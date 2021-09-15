Arrests
• Arthur J. Gordon, 52, Kettering Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:08 a.m. Sept. 14 and charged with theft. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Katie Marie Whateley, 32, Hardin Cemetery Court, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:55 p.m. Sept. 14 and charged with resisting stop/arrest/search. She was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chrystal Gail Richards, 41, Corryton, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 14 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft and fraud. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Logan Anderson Moore, 40, Wooddale Street, Maryville
• Eugene Webster Jones, 38, Knoxville
• Marshall Wayne Brewer, 35, Hardin Cemetery Court, Friendsville
• Heather Jasmine Calixto Saravia, 23, Eagleton Road, Maryville
• Charles Terry Sunderland, 61, Sherwood Drive, Maryville
