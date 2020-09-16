Arrests
• Justin Arthur Huskey, 32, Caboose Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15 and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs and violation of probation. He was released on bonds totaling $21,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alyssa Jordan Baker-Smith, 29, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 15 and charged with felony violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Timothy Scott Russell, 51, Russell Drive, Friendsville
• Edwar Ivan Banegas, 40, Knoxville
