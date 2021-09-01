Arrests
• Shawn Brian Sammons, 48, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:06 a.m. Aug. 31 and charged with violation of probation of a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 10 hearing at Blount County Circuit Court.
• Tyler Coy Smelcer, 28, Farris Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:17 p.m. Aug. 31 and charged with violation of order of protection and cited for simple possession. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Angel Marie Allen, 39, Johnson City
• Joseph Robert Stocker Jr., 32, Knoxville
• Corey Devon Swanson, 32, Knoxville
• Samantha Eugene Berry, 27, Knoxville
• Tiffany Michelle Goosie, 35, Holly Street, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license
• Roy Anderson Baker, 56, Lenoir City
