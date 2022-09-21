Arrests
• James Ronald Burnett, 48, Villa Court, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:03 a.m. Sept. 21 and charged with burglary of a business, public intoxication and possession of burglary tools. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tammy Sue Martin, 53, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 20 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Dewayne Dixon, 46, Marshall Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:42 a.m. Sept. 20 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Devin Anthony Lee, 27, Marshall Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:42 a.m. Sept. 20 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Warren Viefeld, 46, Levi Street, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 10:31 a.m. Sept. 20 and charged with manufacture/sale/possession with intent of methamphetamine in a drug free zone and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Edward Lemons, 27, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:10 a.m. Sept. 20 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Lynn Carroll, 71, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:41 a.m. Sept. 20 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, identity theft, driving while license revoked and altering/falsifying/forging vehicle title/assignment/plates. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $14,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Kobey Joseph Mammone, 18, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Maryville
• Jacob Victor Johnson, 28, Strawberry Plains
• Cherie Haley Renee Bradburn, 29, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
• Justin Steven Haun, 43, Russell Road, Rockford
• Brian Keith Holloway, 29, Lovers Lane, Townsend
• Buddy Lee Williams Jr., 53, Adkins Way, Louisville
• Amanda Nicole Devine, 41, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Jaiden Denielle Mason, 27, Knoxville
• Thomas Ryan Loveday, 31, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Adrian Lamar Wilson, 36, Knoxville
• Jeremy Lynn Cox, 48, Buckner Road Maryville
