• Christopher Bryson Scalf, 28, Bolinger Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:21 p.m. Sept. 21 and charged with evading arrest and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Lynn Shakespeare, 48, Arthur Walker Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:03 p.m. Sept. 21 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. She was being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 21 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Anthony Roy Costlow, 33, South Union Grove Road, Friendsville
• Jerell Lee Bledsoe, 27, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville; also charged with two counts of contempt of court on a felony-class charge
