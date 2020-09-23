Arrests
• Lawrence Terry Huffman Jr., 36, Cloyds Lane, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:01 a.m. Sept. 22 and charged with evading arrest, violation of sex offender registry, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sammy J. Stillwell, 40, Madisonville
• Tosha Nicole Bates, 35, Self Hollow Road, Rockford
• Teresa Symone Creek, 53, South Maple Street, Maryville
• Jacques Bouvier Stringer Jr., 30, Maryville
• Thomas Lee Best, 31, Long Hollow Road, Maryville
• Shanita Ariel Smothers, 20, Atchley Drive, Maryville
• Victor Hugo Rico Ambriz, 38, Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.