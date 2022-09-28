• Devon Loyd Grimes, 22, Howard Jones Road, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 11:58 a.m. Sept. 27 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sales. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $17,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kayleigh Elizabeth Kellepourey, 19, Howard Jones Road, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 11:58 a.m. Sept. 27 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sales. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle Ray D. Henson, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 27 and charged with auto theft, theft and two counts of violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending 9:00 a.m. Oct. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Darrell Lynn Hurst, 30, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:03 a.m. Sept. 27 and charged violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
