Arrests
• Carroll Jay Jones, 55, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1 and charged with violation of sex offender registration requirements. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chelsea Michelle Jennings, 29, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 1 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Austin Scott Richardson, 18, Wear Drive, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:13 p.m. Sept. 1 and charged with aggravated assault and vandalism. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Jason Mays, 43, Estimate Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:58 p.m. Sept. 1 and charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Diane Roberts, 29, Howard Jones Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:23 a.m. Sept. 2 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ryan Scott Rogers Jr., 22, Grant Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:22 a.m. Sept. 2 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
