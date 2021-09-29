Arrests
• Kristy Renee Scoggins, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:16 p.m. Sept. 28 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of meth, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Lee Ann Muncy, 35, Louella Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:36 p.m. Sept. 28 and charged with theft of property and two counts of contempt of court. She is being held in lieu of a $6,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• James Allen McMillan, 39, Morganton Road, Maryville
• Terra Lenea Patterson, 39, Oliver Springs
• Gavin Huff Bayless, 29, Heiskell
• Christian Dale Nuchols, 27, Calvert Street, Rockford; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.