Arrests
• Austin Joseph Schmaltz-Cline, 24, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:13 p.m. Sept. 5 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Derek Jermiah Smith, 26, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:55 p.m. Sept. 4 and charged with two counts of false imprisonment and domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony James Beck, 28, Columbus Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:34 p.m. Sept. 4 and charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, three counts of non-violent child abuse/neglect and alteration of serial numbers. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dewayne Kevin Raby, Jr., 22, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:09 p.m. Sept. 4 and charged with reckless endangerment. He is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shirlin Gay Reddick, 57, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:04 a.m. Sept. 4 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Alan Babineau, 35, Devon Street, Seymour, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:16 a.m. Sept. 4 and charged with misuse of the 911 system. She is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Janine Charisse Shereef, 53, Boyle Street, Alcoa, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Sept. 3 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with evading arrest by fleeing. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Glenn Edward Wilson, 37, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:32 p.m. Sept. 6 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of violation of probation and five counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $21,250 pending 9:00 a.m. Sept. 8 and 9:00 a.m. Sept. 12 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Montez Laron Hodge, 34, Rockford Boyd Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:38 p.m. Sept. 6 and charged with criminal trespass and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Teonna D. Russell, 52, Garret Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and charged with driving under the influence, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, driving while license revoked, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of legend drugs without a prescription. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Katherine Nola Williams, 38, Eighth Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 6 and charged with delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance and two counts of violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,740.25 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Tosha Marie Silcox, 37, Adkins Way, Louisville
• Joey Ray Phillips, 52, Ravencrest Drive, Maryville
• Haley Ann Holder, 20, Lenoir City
• Cassandra Renee Diaz, 25, Pickens Gap Road, Seymour
• Kendra Elyse Treadway, 29, Marina Harbor Drive, Maryville
• Pamela Kay Howard, 56, Lancing
• James Henry Fields, 44, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville
• Jacob Scott Holliday, 23, Martin Road, Maryville
• Jason Lawrence Jenkins, 38, Knob Road, Maryville
