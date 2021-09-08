Arrests
• Lennie Catherine Bolinger, 63, Tarbett Court, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 12:33 p.m. Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth. She is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Donald Frederick Kasemeyer Jr., 65, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville
• Eric Richard Lee, 46, Chesty Puller Circle, Maryville
• Larry Randall Malabey, 61, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville
• Cora Lynn McCulloch, 26, Murphy Road, Maryville
• Seth Francis Blake, 33, Mynders Avenue, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license
• Eric Scott West, 45, Tammy Circle, Rockford; also charged with driving on a revoked license
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.