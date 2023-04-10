Arrests
Jessica Ann Gasche, 34, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:35 p.m. April 9 and charged with criminal impersonation, violation of probation and simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending 1:30 p.m. April 12 and 9 a.m. April 18 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Dewey Nathan Cantrell, 42, Bales Hollow Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:07 a.m. April 9 and charged with two counts of evading arrest, driving while license revoked and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Shannon Joy Lett, 41, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:22 p.m. April 8 and charged with violation of probation, public intoxication, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending 1:30 p.m. April 10 and 9 a.m. April 12 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charles Eugene Tinch Jr., 44, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:17 p.m. April 8 and charged with a proof of insurance violation, improper display of tag, driving on a revoked license, two counts of failure to follow rule of court and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,672.69 pending 10 a.m. April 12 and 9 a.m. April 14 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Anthony T. Locke, 120, South Everett High Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:57 p.m. April 8 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, possession of a prohibited weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Vincent Darrel Whitener, 45, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:13 p.m. April 8 and charged with criminal impersonation and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,250 pending a 9 a.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Elizabeth Marie Swann, 36, Madisonville
Clarence Eugene Bennett, 49, Knoxville
Lester William Bowen, 36, Craig's Chapel Road, Greenback
Jerry Nelson Bernard, 33, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.