Arrests
• Nathan Cutler Paul, 47, Druid Hill Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. April 9 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert John Davis, 41, Lenoir City, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. April 8 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with shoplifting and burglary of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. April 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Farrell Paul Martin, 55, Naomi Drive, Maryville; also charged with violation of pretrial release
• Jamie Lynn Barnes, 26, Jacob Drive, Walland
• Joseph Sylvester O'Connor III, 39, Lanier Road, Maryville
• Forrest Ellsworth Riffey, 28, Knoxville
• Jeremy Paul Wright, 52, Strawberry Plains
• Robyn Michelle Roberts, 40, Laura Lane, Friendsville
• Brandon Michael Aguirre, 28, Danbury Court, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.