Arrests
• Tylor Alan Lynn Russell, 22, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:39 a.m. April 12 and charged with evading arrest and possession of methamphetamine. Officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Kenjo Market, 2601 U.S. Highway 411 S., said Russell ran and hid under a tree. When he was in custody, they reported finding on him a bag with about 1.32 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. He was being held on bonds totaling $31,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cory Edward Brown, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:48 p.m. April 9 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer reported seeing Brown using his cellphone while driving on West Lamar Alexander Parkway. When officers searched the car, they reported finding a clear glass pipe, a syringe and a small amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine mixed with cocaine. He is free on $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamie Rojas Cobo, 43, Waller Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:52 p.m. April 10 and charged with domestic assault. According to the police report, he admitted hitting a woman after arguing about how much alcohol he had consumed, and the woman had red marks around her face. He is free on $3,000 bond pending a 8 a.m. hearing April 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anna Marie Bailey, 35, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers and charged with domestic assault at 12:09 .m. April 12. A 30-year-old Maryville man reported that she assaulted him and showed officers a video from his cellphone of being struck twice by the woman. She is being held on $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jesse Ray Ivey, 24, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:12 a.m. April 10 and charged with theft. He was free on $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 12.
• Crystal Michelle Jones, 42, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:07 p.m. April 10 and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on bonds totaling $81,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Scott Bradley, 45, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:24 p.m. April 10 and charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joshua Allen Newman, 39, Knoxville
• Raina Erin Hughes, 25, Morristown
