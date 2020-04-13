Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus pandemic. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Rand Evan Mackenzie, Topside Road, Louisville, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. April 11 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. He was being held in lieu of $17,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shannia Dee Stewart, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. April 11 by Maryville Police officers and charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault and vandalism. He was being held in lieu of $11,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bradley Wright Davis, Mason Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:29 p.m. April 12 and charged with domestic assault. He was being held in lieu of $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathen Allen Jennings, Fred Jennings Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:48 p.m. April 12 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held in lieu of $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
