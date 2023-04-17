Ricky Allen Cromwell, 39, Piney Level Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:05 p.m. April 15 and charged with evading arrest and failure to pay child support. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 17 and a 9 a.m. April 19 hearing, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Nathan R. Schaich, 41, Morganton Road, Maryville was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:47 p.m. April 15 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Abrahan Williams, 28, Maryville Mobile Home Park, Maryville, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. April 15 by Maryville Police officers and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Darien Marshaun Ellison, 24, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:52 a.m. April 16 and charged with evading arrest and driving with a revoked license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Dustin Richard Tipton, 37, Dunn Street, Maryville, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. April 16 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Patricia Ann Rayfield, 39, Knoxville
Richard Howard Martin, 46, Little Tennessee School Road, Maryville
