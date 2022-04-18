Arrests
• Anna Nicole Graham, 25, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. April 16 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. She was released in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Taqiyyah Rashidah Shereef, 22, Knoxville, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. April 16 by Maryville Police officers and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was released in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• David Wayne Wilson, 59, U.S. Highway 411, Greenback; also charged with violation of probation and driving with a revoked license
• Ronald Lynn Rogers, 51, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
• Stacia Angelita Greene, 53, Wallace Harris Avenue, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Leah Christine Ensminger, 37, Knoxville
• Jordan Lee Nichols, 31, Thompson Bridge Road
• Charles Edward Martin, 55, Madisonville
• Brea Sky Reno, 31, McNutt Avenue, Maryville
• Brittany Denise Crowe, 32, Knoxville
• Jerry Allen Hurst, 31, Seymour
• Amber Alexis Martin, 32, Madisonville
• Jason Alexander Murphy, 27, Madisonville
• Zachary Eric Norman, 33, Powell
• Douglas Ray Gainey, 52, Bass Aly, Maryville
• Joshua Nathaniel Caldwell, 33, Bybee
• Kodi Austin Cooper Vaulton, 24, Cutshaw Road, Maryville
• Brandon Lee Forrester, 34, Zina Lane, Maryville
• Jefferson O. Mateo, 22, Middle Street, Maryville; also charged with criminal impersonation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.