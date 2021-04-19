Arrests
• Lee Michael Quave, 29, Lee Thompson Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:13 a.m. April 17 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. An officer reported a truck disregarded a red light in the area of Sandy Springs Road and West Broadway Avenue and nearly collided with the patrol vehicle. The officer reported finding in the truck a small bag with 0.6 grams of a white crystal-like powder, which Quave said was methamphetamine, and two glass pipes. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chaison R. Chambers, 26, Binfield Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:35 a.m. April 17 and charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and criminal trespass. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amy Ann Lieberman, 55, Luther Jackson Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:32 p.m. April 18 and charged with violating an order of protection. She was being held on $40,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
