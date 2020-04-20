Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• James Vance Kirkpatrick, Kirkpatrick Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:12 a.m. April 18 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brad Lee Martin, King Circle, Kingston, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:50 p.m. April 19 and charged with identity theft and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Paul Widener, Lodwick Drive, in Blount County, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:58 p.m. April 19 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chad Bradford Cook, 19, Newcomen Street, Alcoa; also cited for public intoxication.
