Reva Michelle Hicks, 34, Miser Station Road, Louisville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:08 a.m. April 24 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
William Robert Beard, 48, Eagleton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:48 p.m. April 23 and charged with two counts of theft of property. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Christopher Bryson Scalf, 30, Spring Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:46 p.m. April 23 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Juan Manuel Diaz, 45, California, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:21 a.m. April 23 and charged with shoplifting. He was being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Tanyetta Latrice Johnson, 50, Hope Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:21 a.m. April 23 and charged with assault against a first responder and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. April 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Matthew Tyler Robinson, 27, Florida, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers at 8:59 p.m. April 22 and charged with reckless endangerment. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Albert Raymond Penrod, 44, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:36 p.m. April 22 and charged with vandalism and theft. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Alex Charles Randall Williamson, 22, Sam James Road, Maryville
Samuel Jeffrey Welshan, 58, Kagley Chapel Road, Maryville
Joshua Alan Andrews, 44, Melissa Lane, Maryville
Dawson Michael Marsh, 24, Knoxville
Ian Pate Hargis, 26, Cookeville
Chelsea Michelle Jennings, 32, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.