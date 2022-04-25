Arrests
• Richard Terry Bryant, 26, Greenback, was arrested at 7:34 a.m. April 23 by Maryville Police officers and charged with possession of a firearm where alcoholic beverages are sold and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He was released on a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jesse Scott Overholt, 51, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford; also charged with driving on a suspended license and violation of registration
• Avius La'Mere Hodges, 41, Garwood Lane, Maryville
• Anthony Barron Beeler, 37, Red Hill Drive, Maryville
• Ricky Neal Forster, 38, Cross Valley Road, Knoxville
• Edwin Calvin Wagoner, 64, Knoxville
• James William Floyd, 44, Knoxville
