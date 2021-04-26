Arrests
• Christopher Stephen Vance, 24, Amy Renee Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:36 a.m. April 24 and charged with shoplifting and criminal trespass. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chrystal Danielle Braden, 36, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:12 p.m. April 24 and charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and contempt of court. She is free on bonds totaling $12,750 pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. April 26 and 9 a.m. April 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Allen Brent Sexton, 46, Lenoir City, was arrested by Alcoa police officers at 2:22 a.m. April 25 and charged with simple possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deontrey Rashaad Grady, 21, Holloway Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:35 p.m. April 25 and charged with theft, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and criminal impersonation. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Benjamin Chandler Atkins, 24, Greenville
• Dallas Davis Wilson, 35, Jodi Lane, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.