Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Mary A. Parrott, 55, East Millers Cove Road, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:45 p.m. April 24 and charged with vandalism and public intoxication. Police found Parrott at the Executive Lode, South Hall Road. They reported seeing her break a window and reach into a room. She said she had been locked out of the room, which still had her things in it. The motel manager said Parrott had been found passed out on her bed past her checkout time earlier, at which point she went outside with her belongings to wait for her daughter to pick her up. Police said she was intoxicated and before she was arrested, her property, including her dog, were turned over to Parrott's daughter. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Craig Pridmore, Lake Court, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police Officers at 12:20 a.m. April 26 and charged with misuse of E-911 system. Officers found Pridmore at a motel on South Hall Road where he said someone was trying to break into his room. They reported they had been called to the room three separate times but there was no evidence of an emergency. Pridmore was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Lee Russell, Cecilia Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:02 a.m. April 26 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Lee Burns, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9 a.m. April 26 and charged with evading arrest and public intoxication. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Roger Dillard Willoughby, Northlake Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:04 p.m. April 26 and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher D. Clabough, Honey Rock Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:34 a.m. April 27 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. May 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
